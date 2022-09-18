Amara Raja bets on EV sector; expects turnover to touch Rs 3,000 cr by 2025

Amara Raja Group, the second largest automotive battery player in the country, is all set to focus more on the electric vehicle sector, renewable energy markets and energy storage systems. It also expects the infrastructure and power business, which is expected to be merged by the end of this financial year, to more than double its turnover from Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 3,000 crore by 2025, a top company executive has said.

The $1.3-billion group will be investing around Rs 7,000 crore on lithium-ion, while continuing its focus on traditional lead acid batteries. In addition to offering its battery packs to battery electric vehicles, the company is also offering battery packs for various other applications like energy storage.

“During the first phase, we will be investing around Rs 6,000-7,000 crore by 2025-26. We have a research and development centre at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh,” said Vikramadithya Gourineni, executive director at Amara Raja Batteries and managing director of Amara Raja Power Systems. The company said that it has already developed a technologically advanced power electronics team that focuses on swapping and charging infrastructure, looking at future business growth. Gourineni added that the company is already supplying cells to some electric three-wheeler manufacturers in India through imports.

Merger on track

The group said that the merger of Amara Raja Power Systems and Amara Raja Infra is on track and is expected to be over by the end of this financial year. This was announced as part of a group restructuring last year. “We have already got approval from shareholder approvals and bankers. We expect to get the NCLT orders too by the end of this year,” Gourineni said.

Based on the business roadmap by the group, the power and infrastructure business, which is around Rs 1,200 crore now, is expected to touch Rs 3,000-crore mark by 2025. The key drivers for this growth in the segment are likely to be the railways business – which includes electrification, signalling and telecom – renewable and data centre business, which may pick up in the next couple of years. In renewables, the group is holding a portfolio of 700 mega-watt solar units, out of which around 500 MW is in the execution stage and 200 MW is already commissioned. “Out of the target of around Rs 3,000 crore, the share of railways would be around 20 per cent. We may see huge opportunities in the solar segment too,” Gourineni added.

Amara Raja Power Systems is also betting big on green hydrogen in the mobility and industrial sector. Last year, it bagged a contract from NTPC to set up India's first green hydrogen fuelling station in Leh at a height of 3,600 meters above sea level. “It is our first project in the mobility segment. We feel that the industrial sector is low-hanging fruit in hydrogen – especially areas like steel, cement and fertilisers. Hydrogen may be largely adopted on the industrial side,” he added.