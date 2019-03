Amazon is building up its war chest to pump in additional cash into the unit that handles the grocery business in India, with plans for aggressive expansion in the segment.

The Seattle-headquartered firm has increased the authorised share capital of Amazon Retail India (ARIPL) — one of the sellers of grocery items on its platform. According to a regulatory filing sourced through data and business intelligence platform Paper.vc, ARIPL raised its authorised share capital to Rs 355.5 crore from the present Rs 165.5 crore, through an extraordinary general meeting held earlier ...