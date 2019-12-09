Amazon, Flipkart planning to help SMEs go digital and grow their businesses

In a bid to pacify trader organisations, e-commerce giants and India are planning to help small and medium businesses go digital and grow their businesses.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch had lobbied with the government and intensified protests, claiming e-commerce players had taken away business from offline retailers and traders.

Industry experts said both India and have been for long working with small and medium enterprises (SMEs). They want to showcase these initiatives to prove that they are not opposed to offline traders.

On Monday, the senior leadership at India and Walmart-owned organised two separate events to talk about these initiatives.

Judith McKenna, president and chief executive officer, Walmart International, said a plan, ‘Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Program’, will be launched to provide business-development training to 50,000 over the next five years.

Twenty-five institutes will be set up across the country to train micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). “This is part of the company’s plan to source more from small businesses,” said McKenna.

“Last September, I was here to announce the Walmart Foundation’s $25-million investment to improve farmer livelihoods over five years,” she said “Already, the Walmart Foundation has contributed over $10 million of that… This is expected to impact more than 81,000 farmers, including more than 29,000 woman farmers, throughout the country.”

McKenna also said, “We also committed to Walmart India sourcing 25 per cent of all fresh produce directly from farmers who grow it — rather than through middlemen — and then sell that produce in our Cash & Carry stores.”

The company also attempted to combat allegations of pushing foreign-made products in the Indian market by reaffirming its commitment to products manufactured wholly in India.

McKenna said the company’s Best Price Wholesale Stores in India source up to 95 per cent of products from the country. She added a dedicated global sourcing hub in Bengaluru was working to firmly make India one of the top five sourcing markets for Walmart products globally.

Amazon India in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) also announced a partnership to work with MSMEs and in the country.

The e-commerce giant is organising its second edition of Amazon Small Business Day which will start from midnight on December 14, 2019, and go on until 11:59 pm on the same day.

The company has over 550,000 sellers on its platform, a chunk of which they claim are small businesses.

The company said in the first edition of Amazon Small Business Day, organised in December 2018, they witnessed a sales spike of 1.4 times. Close to 2,000 sellers saw a spike of more than 4 times and over 4,100 sellers saw a spike of over two times over the average business day during the event last year.

“Sellers talk about how they are successful working with us,” said Gopal Pillai, vice-president, seller services, Amazon India

As part of this collaboration, Amazon and CII will conduct various activities, including a series of awareness workshops, road shows, and e-commerce training.

slams MSME ministry

CAIT, in a letter to MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, has raised a strong objection on working with Amazon and Flipkart. They alleged that e-commerce players were killing domestic trade and questioned why the government was joining hands with them.

“It is surprising that the ministry is joining hands with FDI (foreign direct investment) policy violators. Amazon and Flipkart are destroying business of 70 million traders in the country and now with this move the government will also join them to kill traders and their businesses. The entire trading community in the country is in deep shock,” said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general,