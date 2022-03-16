Amazon-Future case: After talks fail, lenders to FRL may approach NCLT, DRT

With Future Retail and Amazon failing to resolve disputes, lenders will begin legal action to secure their interest with an option to approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). They would also examine any possibility of fraud at the borrowers’ end. Senior bankers said with failure of Future-Amazon talks, banks have to think of legal action only.

There is no other way out. Future Retail did not come up with a restructuring proposal or plan, according to them. Banks will have to decide on using Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial ...