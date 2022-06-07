Fraud 'orchestrated and committed' by Future Group, its promoters: Amazon

US e-commerce giant has warned and its promoters about going ahead to approve the sale of Ltd (FRL) assets to as part of the $3.4 billion deal. In a letter written to founder Kishore Biyani, his daughter Ashni Kishore Biyani and other promoters, said it is at liberty to take all action available in law to enforce valid, binding and subsisting injunctions and reserves all rights in this regard. The firm alleged that has been orchestrated and committed by and its Promoters.



ALSO READ - Reliance Retail drops Future Group deal after secured lenders reject it

alleged that such fraudulent and malicious conduct on the part of Future Group and its Promoters has deprived Amazon of the very substratum of its bona fide investment. It said this amounts to fraud, malfeasance and misfeasance with the intent to deceive and gain undue advantage to itself and the MDA (Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani)Group

“All the aforesaid acts on behalf of the Promoters and the entities involved (including FRL) have been spearheaded and orchestrated by the addressees herein, particularly Mr. Kishore Biyani and Mr. Rakesh Biyani,” said the letter sent by Amazon, dated June 06, 2022 and which was reviewed by Business Standard. “The acts mentioned above are culpable, constitute fraudulent conduct, and also involve penalties under the penal laws and also amounts to contempt.”

Amazon called upon Future Group and its promoters not to proceed with the proposed transaction, directly or indirectly and to abide by the injunctions granted by the EA (Emergency Arbitrator) in the EA Order, as affirmed by the Tribunal Order.

“Take note that any attempt to fraudulently or maliciously defeat and circumvent the binding injunctions contained in the EA Order would render all parties, whether acting directly in directly, liable to actions or consequences in accordance with the law,” said Amazon.

Amazon said the transfer of the supply chain and logistics businesses was a part of the Scheme of Arrangement, which was approved by FRL’s Board of Directors on August 29, 2020, in violation of Amazon’s rights under the Agreements (Impugned Transaction). It was subsequently injuncted via EA Order, which was also reaffirmed by the Tribunal Order.

The Scheme of Arrangement contemplated the amalgamation of various of the Future group into Future Enterprises Limited (FEL), and a simultaneous demerger of ‘Logistics & Warehousing Undertaking’ and ‘Retail & Wholesale Undertaking’ from FEL as a going concern on a slump sale basis to certain entities of the MDA Group (viz. Ventures Limited and and Fashion Lifestyle Limited).

Since the Scheme of Arrangement was rejected by the creditors of FRL, Amazon alleged FRL has through a fraudulent and convoluted stratagem already handed over as many as 835 retail stores (retail stores) to the MDA Group. The firm alleged that FRL now intends to transfer the entire supply chain, warehousing and logistics business by way of the Proposed Transaction to the MDA Group

“The newfound conducive discussion belies the statements made by FRL in the March 16 Disclosure whereby, FRL had claimed that the MDA Group had ‘forcefully’ taken over the Retail Stores and its Board of Directors have taken a ‘strong objection’ to such actions taken by the MDA Group.”

On the contrary, Amazon alleged that the Future group is now intending to enter into a fresh commercial transaction (i.e the Proposed Transaction) for sale of its supply chain and logistics businesses. These are ancillary and supplementary to the operations of the Retail Stores to the same entity i.e. the MDA Group, which has purportedly forcefully taken over the Retail Stores which contributed 55 per cent to 65 per cent of the retail revenue operations of FRL.

Amazon alleged that “it is shocking to note that despite the MDA Group” having caused such huge loss of revenue to FRL’s retail business, and effectively getting FRL’s Retail Stores purportedly against rental dues of a mere Rs 1,100 Crores (the small store format itself was valued by the lender Banks at Rs 3,000 crore) the Future group is negotiating the Proposed Transaction and intends to continue having a business relationship with the MDA Group.

Amazon said it has constantly expressed its willingness to extend financial assistance to FRL to enable it to service its debts. Amazon had facilitated a potential investment through an institutional investor, namely Samara Capital which would entail an infusion of Rs 7,000 crore into FRL.

While having rejected such offers of extending financial assistance by Amazon, FRL entered into a Framework Agreement dated April 26, 2021 which contemplated monetization of the small-format stores for an amount of Rs 3,000 crore. Even though, in reality there were no outstanding lease rental dues as is evident from multiple documents. “FRL on a spurious basis allowed termination of its leases which resulted in the MDA Group taking over as many as 835 retail stores,” said Amazon.

Amazon alleged that the aforesaid facts and circumstances clearly demonstrate that the Future group continues to act in collusion with the MDA Group in order to completely transfer its retail business.