Amazon India launches Amazon Fresh store on its platforms, plans expansion

Amazon India on Thursday announced the launch of Amazon Fresh store on Amazon.in for select pin-codes in Bengaluru.
The firm is trying its hand at delivering of fresh produce and perishables via this two-hour delivery service.
The company said Amazon Fresh store would serve a complete grocery experience and would be done via two-hour delivery slots powered by Prime Now from 6am to midnight on Amazon.in.
In US, too, Fresh is a service which Amazon has been steadily expanding to different cities over the past few months. In India also, Amazon plans to start with pilots in different cities starting from Bengaluru, fixing supply chain issues, along the way and finding local partners who can deliver quality produce to its customers.
