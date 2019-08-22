JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Logging out of #logout campaign, getting back to work: Zomato founder
Business Standard

Amazon India launches Amazon Fresh store on its platforms, plans expansion

In US, too, Fresh is a service which Amazon has been steadily expanding to different cities over the past few months

Karan Choudhury  |  Bengaluru 

vegetables

Amazon India on Thursday announced the launch of Amazon Fresh store on Amazon.in for select pin-codes in Bengaluru.

The firm is trying its hand at delivering of fresh produce and perishables via this two-hour delivery service.

The company said Amazon Fresh store would serve a complete grocery experience and would be done via two-hour delivery slots powered by Prime Now from 6am to midnight on Amazon.in.

In US, too, Fresh is a service which Amazon has been steadily expanding to different cities over the past few months. In India also, Amazon plans to start with pilots in different cities starting from Bengaluru, fixing supply chain issues, along the way and finding local partners who can deliver quality produce to its customers.
First Published: Thu, August 22 2019. 21:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU