Amazon, Mercedes Benz employees in Bengaluru test positive for swine flu

A positive case of H1N1 (swine flu) has been detected at the Bengaluru office of e-commerce giant Amazon. The employee did
not show any signs of flu while at work and had stopped coming to office five days ago, said a source.
“As a precautionary measure, Amazon is sanitising the floor on which the employee worked. All the employees who came in
contact with the patient prior to him going on leave have been informed,” added the source. The company has advised these employees to work from home and take immediate medical help if they start showing any signs of flu. Amazon confirmed the development to Business Standard.
In another development, an employee of the research and development centre of Mercedes Benz in Bengaluru was also tested positive for H1N1. As a precautionary measure, the company has started sanitising its offices as well, said a source.
Last month, two employees of software company SAP, too, had tested positive in Bengaluru. The Indian arm of the German software group company had then shut down all offices in the country from February 20-28 for sanitisation.
