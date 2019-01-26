Amazon mulls building physical shops in London to expand retail presence

-
ALSO READ
With an eye on Flipkart-Walmart deal, Amazon invests Rs 27 bn in India
Amazon saw 60% growth in new India customers with recent festive sales
Instacart will stop delivering groceries to Amazon's Whole Foods in 2019
Amazon may buy 7-8% stake in Future Retail for Rs 25 billion: Report
Amazon tops estimates; earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
-
Amazon.com Inc. is considering building physical shops in London and across southern England, as the online giant seeks to expand its retail presence, according to a report in the Daily Mail.
The stores will sell items such as ready-to-eat food and meal kits and will be connected to its Amazon Go app, the report said. Amazon already has similar physical stores in Seattle, Chicago and San Francisco.
ALSO READ: Seeking a job? Amazon has 1,300 openings in India, highest in Asia-Pacific
The retailer didn’t immediately respond to an emailed message seeking comment.
Such shops have drawn attention because of an unusual feature -- the store can detect what items customers leave with, meaning they never have to check out at a till.
“Our checkout-free shopping experience is made possible by the same types of technologies used in self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning,” Amazon says on it website.
ALSO READ: Another data breach? Amazon India leaks sellers information in tech error
The online giant selected a real estate agent in October, according to the Daily Mail. The stores will be built in London or counties including Surrey, Kent, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Essex and Middlesex, it said.
©2019Bloomberg
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU