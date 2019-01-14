Seeking a job? Amazon has 1,300 openings in India, highest in Asia-Pacific

The recently announced changes in regulations for e-commerce firms with foreign investment may have sent into a tizzy, but it certainly did not stop the e-commerce giant from stepping up its hiring efforts in the country.

With 1,300 job openings in India, has the highest number of listings for Asia-pacific region on its website, reported The Times of India.

This is way ahead than China (467 job openings), Japan (381) and Singapore (174). Barring the United States, only Germany has as many openings as India.

Most of the hiring is expected to be in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

It is not yet clear whether the openings are only for com or also for Amazon Prime video, its voice assistant and the firm's other horizons as well.

The government's move to tighten norms has hit Amazon and Flipkart the hardest as the new regulations bar online marketplaces with foreign investment to sell products of where they hold stakes as well as ban exclusive marketing arrangements.

Industry sources say Amazon could be employing more people in India to push its case in the ongoing policy discussion with the Centre.

Amazon had said it has "always operated in compliance with the laws of the land" and is evaluating the new guidelines "to engage as necessary with the government to gain clarity".

According to the current policy, 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) is permitted in marketplace e-commerce activities. It is prohibited in an inventory-based model.

