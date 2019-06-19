Amazon opens 20,000 sq ft delivery station in Hyderabad, eyes smaller towns

Global e-commerce company today announced the launch of a 20,000 sq ft delivery station, its largest in The new station will power Amazon's last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in and around

The company further announced the expansion of its own delivery network in Telangana, including smaller cities and towns such as Sangareddy, Kothagudem, Siddipet, and Bhardrachalam, to name a few. With this expansion, now has close to 90 of its own delivery stations and delivery service partner stations and more than 2,500 space delivery partners in the state.

"We believe customers, no matter where they are located, value fast and reliable delivery. in line with our vision of making e-commerce a part of everyday life, and transforming how India buys and sells we have doubled our last mile delivery network in the state and also opened a new large delivery station spread across 20,000 square feet of space. This expansion will further create thousands of work opportunities for individuals in Telangana," said Prakash Rochlani, director, last mile transportation, India.

Amazon has three fulfilment centres in with more than 3.2 million square feet of space.