Amazon Pay offering rewards to customers during month-long festive event

Amazon Pay will offer an array of rewards, and instant cashbacks on big-ticket spending for customers for the month-long Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021.
Customers have the flexibility to extend their budget and shop for their favourite items across categories like electronics, home appliances, beauty and fashion, travel tickets and digital gold. Moreover, they can use different payment modes on Amazon Pay, including Amazon Pay Later, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and Amazon Pay UPI to shop seamlessly.
“We have introduced a series of value propositions in the form of no-cost EMIs, bank offers, rewards, deals for our customers to enable smart savings and provide an unmatched shopping experience,” said Vikas Bansal, director, Amazon Pay. “In order to make shopping more affordable and help customers cherish their festivities even further, we are providing access to credit to our customers for their shopping needs.”
As per the RBI mandate, credit and debit cards now need to be specifically enabled with adequate limits for online transactions to go through. Customers can now enable their cards with adequate limits, for online transactions to go through on Amazon.in, using the banks website or app.
For the GIF 2021, customers can save up to Rs 5,000 during the month-long festive season by making daily payments like sending money, paying bills and booking tickets. They can unlock shopping rewards that can be redeemed during the festival. They can also get offers from leading partner banks; no cost EMI on debit and credit cards, Bajaj Finserv and Amazon Pay Later.
Customers can opt for two-step verification (2SV) which adds an additional layer of security at the account sign-in step. Moreover, they can choose to pay via Amazon Pay UPI that helps them pay instantly from their registered bank account with an easy set-up process.
