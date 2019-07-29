Amazon in talks to buy Uber Eats India, plans to add food delivery to Prime

The India business of American e-commerce major Amazon is learnt to be in talks on a possible buyout of the local unit of Uber Eats, the food order and delivery platform hosted by the San Francisco-based travel aggregator. The talks for a buyout are in initial stages and a possible strategic alliance could also be explored, sources in the know said.

Uber declined to comment on the subject. According to sources, Amazon India is interested in entering the food delivery business so that it can add it to the list of services it provides, especially through its Prime membership ...