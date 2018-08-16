Brand Alexa takes local turn as the trusted aide focuses on vernaculars

“Alexa, turn on the lights in the kitchen” This may well go down as one of the most widely used phrases among many of Bengaluru’s upscale apartments that now come pre-loaded with a host of smart home automation features enabled by an Amazon Echo speaker.

Today, you’d have to be willing to shell out upwards of Rs 3.5 million to buy one of those smart homes. Alternately, you could buy an echo smart speaker for as little as Rs 3,500, but that is just the first step in what could lead to an extremely expensive trip down technology lane for an average home in any ...