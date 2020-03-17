JUST IN
New draft rules set to clamp down on CSR activities through trusts
Amazon to hire 100,000 workers as orders surge on Coronavirus worries

Amazon said it would invest over $350 million to raise the pays for these employees in the US and Canada by $2 an hour

Amazon currently pays $15 an hour for workers in its US fulfillment centers.

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to tackle a surge in online orders, as consumers shop heavily fearing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Amazon said it would invest over $350 million to raise the pays for these employees in the US and Canada by $2 an hour, 2 pounds in the UK and about 2 euros in the European Union. It currently pays $15 an hour for workers in its US fulfillment centers.
