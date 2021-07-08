Amazon to host flagship sale event Prime Day in India on July 26-27

E-commerce giant is hosting its annual flagship sale event Prime Day in India on July 26 and 27. It would feature the best Prime has to offer for its customers. Coming at the 5th anniversary of Prime in India, the two-day event starting midnight on July 26, will deliver best deals and savings. This would be across categories, including smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances and devices. The other categories include fashion and beauty, home and kitchen, furniture and everyday essentials.

“We dedicate this Prime Day to lakhs of SMB sellers on in. We are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times,” said Amit Agarwal, senior vice president and country manager, Amazon India. “We are also excited to offer our Prime members a unique opportunity to discover joy with two days of best deals and savings, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety and convenience of their homes.”

This Prime Day, Amazon said it will continue its efforts to empower and support lakhs of small and medium businesses (SMBs) to bounce back from the economic disruption owing to Covid-19 wave 2. The firm said it will help generate customer demand for products offered by lakhs of sellers, manufacturers, start-ups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers and local shops. Over 300 new product launches from top Indian and global brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Wipro and Bajaj would be available in India (first for Prime members). Other such brands include Eureka Forbes, MyGlamm, Mamaearth, Whirlpool, IFB and LG.

On Prime Day, Prime members will have the opportunity to get deals on unique products across categories from sellers under various programs such as Local Shops on Amazon, Launchpad, Saheli, and Karigar. During the lead-up to Prime Day, lakhs of SMBs on Amazon are creating special deals for customers from July 8. Members can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs and avail various offers.

“With the pandemic, Prime has become more relevant in people's lives as they work from home,” said Akshay Sahi, director, prime and delivery experience, Amazon India. “The membership became really relevant over the last two years. Globally we've over 200 million Prime members and India's member count is in millions.”

SMBs across the country witnessed great success during the last edition of Prime Day in India. Over 91,000 sellers from over 5,900 pin codes saw success during Prime Day 2020. More than 62,000 were from non-metro and tier 2 and 3 cities across India, and 31,000 sellers witnessed their highest sales. Over 4000 SMB sellers, each registered sales of Rs 10 lakhs or more. Amazon said that 209 SMB sellers became crorepatis during Prime Day 2020. Over 1 million Prime members shopped from small businesses in the 14-day lead up to Prime Day 2020 and saved on their purchases.

“What was really gratifying was that more than two thirds of them (Prime members) were actually from Tier 2 and 3 towns, basically showing that Prime has really become a national phenomenon,” said Sahi.