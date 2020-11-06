Amazon Web Services to spend Rs 20,000 cr on second infra region in India

Sharpening its focus on the Indian market, (AWS) has announced the launch of a second infrastructure region in the country at an estimated cost of over Rs 20,000 crore.

“Happy to announce the largest in the history of Telangana! After a series of meetings, AWS has finalised investment of Rs 20,761 crore to set up multiple data centers in Telangana,” tweeted minister for information technology and industries K T Rama Rao.

The new region which will be operational by mid-2022 will consist of three Availability Zones. It will also join the existing nine AWS Regions and 26 Availability Zones across Asia, as Cloud sees a higher adoption rate in the area.



An Availability Zone is a technology infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations with enough distance to significantly reduce the risk of a single event impacting customers’ business continuity, yet near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected via redundant, ultra-low-latency networks.

“Businesses in India are embracing cloud computing to reduce costs, increase agility, and enable rapid innovation to meet the needs of billions of customers in India and abroad,” said Peter DeSantis, Senior Vice President of global infrastructure and customer support, AWS.

The first infrastructure region was located in Mumbai. The launch of the Hyderabad region will provide organisations, from startups to enterprises and the public sector, to have additional infrastructure to leverage advanced technologies from a suite of cloud services including compute, storage, analytics, artificial intelligence, database, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, mobile services, serverless, and more to drive innovation, according to the company.

“We have more than 15 million students using BYJU’S mobile app, and we could not support that number without being on AWS. As we expand the business in India and look for new ways to reach students, an additional AWS Region in India will help support that growth,” said Prakash Ramachandran Chief Technology Officer, BYJU’S, which is one of the active customers of AWS. Other clients in India include Ola, Oyo, Dream11, Axis Bank, Freshworks, etc.

Globally, AWS has 77 Availability Zones across 24 infrastructure regions, with announced plans to launch 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in India, Indonesia, Japan, Spain, and Switzerland.