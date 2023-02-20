Ambuja Cements, ACC to restart operations at 2 plants in Himachal Pradesh

and will resume operations at two plants in after resolving freight issues in the state.

The had stopped operations in in December after failing to find a solution to soaring transportation costs.

“All the stakeholders have come together and amicably resolved the ongoing discussions on the freight rates in . In line with our commitments, both and will resume operations effective tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Gagal and Darlaghat plants,” Adani Cement, which holds operational control of both listed companies, said on Monday.

The new freight rates finalised with transporters for single axle trucks of 12 tonnes would be Rs 10.30 a tonne per km for Ambuja Cements’ Darlaghat plant and ACC’s Gagal plant as compared to earlier rates of Rs 11.41 for Gagal and Rs 10.58 for Darlaghat units earlier.

Similarly, the new rates for multi-axle 24 tonne trucks would be Rs 9.30 a tonne per km for both units. This will result in overall reduction of 10-12 per cent in the freight rates benefiting the customers of Himachal Pradesh, Adani Cement said.

The Darlaghat plant of has a capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum while that of ACC’s Gagal produces 5.5 mtpa.