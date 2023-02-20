Dentsu India's chief creative officer Ajay Gahlaut quits agency

-
Ajay Gahlaut, best known as the man who led ad agency Dentsu Creative to India’s first ‘Agency of the Year’ title at the Cannes Ad Fest last year, has decided to step down as group chief creative officer.
He will serve his notice period till the end of April 2023, the agency confirmed on Monday. Gahlaut, who had joined Dentsu Creative in September 2021, has not disclosed his next assignment.
Prior to joining Dentsu, Gahlaut held the position of Chief Creative Officer and Managing Director at Publicis Worldwide, India. In a career spanning three decades, Gahlaut has also worked with agencies such as Ogilvy India, McCann and Saatchi & Saatchi.
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 20:14 IST
