Amid stiff competition from rivals, Mondelez unveils R&D centre in Mumbai

Two years after opening its largest plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday unveiled its first (R&D) centre in Thane, near Mumbai. The number two chocolate maker in the world after Mars, has spent $15 million, in addition to $190 million it has already invested, to set up the unit in the facility. The unit will be part of a network of 11 centres coming up across the globe, nine of which are already operational.

The move by comes as it faces stiff competition from global peers including Mars, Ferrero, in India — all fighting for a bigger pie of the organised chocolate market.





ALSO READ: Mondelez plans price rises next year to cope with rising freight costs

While Mondelez, through Cadbury, retains leadership in the Rs 85-billion chocolate market (a 65 per cent market share), smaller players such as Ferrero, Mars, Hershey, besides Nestle have been upping the ante, launching new products, making investment commitments and setting up new plants in the country.

Speaking on the competitive activity, Maurizio Brusadelli, executive vice-president and president, Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region, Mondelez, said, the company would continue to invest in the country, fill key gaps at the premium end of the market, launch products in adjacent categories such as chocolate spreads, gums, candies and beef up its overall portfolio.



ALSO READ: Mondelez to Hershey, MNCs take a big bite of India's chocolate market

"India remains an important market, and a country where we've been loved for 70 years. We will do what it takes to retain our leadership and close gaps. Despite all the competition, we continue to grow in India and remain bullish about the market," Brusadelli said.

Two weeks ago, Hershey said it was launching its flagship Kisses brand.