Amid traders' protest, Kishore Biyani to meet Jeff Bezos on Friday

Future Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kishore Biyani and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will have a one-on-one meeting in Mumbai on Friday amid protests from traders against e-tailers. While Biyani will be the keynote speaker at Amazon’s SMBhav event on Thursday, the Friday meet is expected to be important as the two chalk out future partnership plans, top sources said.

On the cards is a tie-up in online payments, something the two companies have been contemplating as part of the second phase of their partnership. In the first phase, Amazon becomes the online sales partner for ...