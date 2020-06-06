Amidst controversy, Indian companies continue to manufacture HCQ

Amidst a raging global controversy, (HCQ) makers in India continue to make the drug for rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes patients, apart from catering to export orders. India is the world's largest manufacturer of HCQ, an anti-malarial drug.



Once touted as a 'wonder drug', HCQ has been battling global controversies around its safety and efficacy as a prophylactic against the new SARS-CoV-2. India continues to use the drug as a preventive for its front line workers like healthcare professionals, policemen apart from high risk individuals like close contacts of patients.



"We were making HCQ even before the pandemic broke out and continue to do so. It is a Rs 100 crore brand for us. The government had placed a big order with us, which we have already supplied. India continues to use the drug, and we can again supply when the government inventory for HCQ ends," said a source in one of India's leading HCQ manufacturing He added that the drug had been around for decades and was used daily by patients of rheumatoid arthritis.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Lancet retracts study claiming death risk from use of HCQ

"There is a hue and cry on whether a high dosage of HCQ is toxic. India is administering HCQ in 400 mg doses - two doses on the first day followed by once a week for three weeks for household contacts, or for seven weeks for healthcare workers. Arthritis patients take 400 mg of the drug daily, and in all these years we have never had a medico-legal case of toxic side effects of HCQ," said the senior official of the firm.



Ihe Indian manufacturers are continuing to manufacture the drug - both for their regular patients as well as for export to several countries. The government had placed orders for 100 mn tablets which have been delivered by two drug majors Ipca and Each patient requires either 5 tablets or 9 tablets. Going by this, the stock would last for months as it can cater to about 10 mn people easily.



In April, sales of anti-malarial drugs saw a sharp 11 per cent spike in the domestic market. Apart from treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and a third line therapy of diabetes and lupus disease, HCQ falls in the chloroquine family of drugs that are used as anti-malarials.





ALSO READ: Serum Institute risks making Covid vaccine before trial at new $100 mn unit

At one point, Ipca used to make 600 tonnes per annum of chloroquine phosphate and had an 80 per cent share of the global market. However, the demand for the drug has reduced over the years with malaria cases coming down.



"We are getting queries from lots of small countries in Latin America and Europe etc. We are catering to these orders. India also continues to use HCQ. As of now there is no fresh order for HCQ from the government as they have enough stock," the source added. By May, India had scaled up its HCQ capacity to 300 mn tablets per month.



Controversy around the drug:



The inexpensive drug that has anti-inflammatory effects (the reason it is used in arthritis) came into limelight after US President promoted it. Industry insiders feel that this well may have also been the drug's undoing. "The drug became a political issue and also caused a certain divide amongst the medical community. There was definitely a polarisation. On top of that, one country in the world, suddenly shot to fame by supplying the drug to world," said the owner of a drug firm, who did not wish to be named.



Reputed peer reviewed medical journal The Lancet carried a study in May which said that use of HCQ could lead to increased mortality rates and also came with the risk of adverse effects like cardiac arrhythmia. Lancet, however, red-flagged the study last week after several researchers and doctors wrote to them questioning the reliability or the integrity of data. Surgisphere, the company that supplied the data also came under the scanner.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: With 370 new cases, UP's tally crosses 10,000 mark

The primary data source for the study that pulled data from over 96,000 patients across the globe was questioned. In fact, another study published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) that also used same data was later retracted by the reputed journal. This study was on cardiovascular disease, drug therapy and mortality in Covid-19. Mandeep R. Mehra, a cardiologist from Harvard was amongst the team of authors in both the studies.



The (WHO) suspended the HCQ trial that was part of the global Solidarity Trials. Last week it resumed the study after the Lancet study was red flagged.



Meanwhile, there was another study in NEJM that cast doubt on the use of HCQ. The study on 821 people had limitations as most participants could not be tested using RT-PCR method. In an editorial in NEJM, Myron S Cohen, an American physician scientist, noted "Some observational studies have suggested benefits of for the treatment of Covid-19, whereas other treatment reports have described mixed results."



He further noted, "Drugs for the prevention of infections must have an excellent safety profile. When was initially promoted as a possible solution to SARS-CoV-2 infection, the safety of the drug was emphasized. Under closer scrutiny, however, the potential for cardiac toxic effects and overall adverse outcomes have been emphasized, especially in persons with underlying coexisting conditions that increase the risk of severe Covid-19"



India, on the other hand, has stood by the studies conducted by its apex research institution the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and has recently even expanded the use of HCQ. Whether India will commission more studies to assess the risk and benefits of this drug is yet to be seen.

