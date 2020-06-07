Covid-19 in perspective

In a large country like ours, there are contradictions galore. While one section of society is either ignorant or careless about following basic precautions such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and so on, others are afraid to venture out for the past two months and imagine every person to be a carrier of the disease.

This is okay for seniors, but when the young population gets paralysed, it is time to put the problem in perspective. First, let us see India from a global perspective. Worldwide data showed that India, with 1.3 billion people, stood at 40th place when we became ...