It's not over: WHO on increasing Covid-19 cases as nations ease lockdowns

Some countries have seen “upticks” in COVID-19 cases as lockdowns ease, and populations must protect themselves while authorities continue testing, the (WHO) said on Friday.

The epicentre of the pandemic is currently in countries of Central, South and North America, particularly the US, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said.

“On upticks (in cases), yes we have seen in countries around the world — I’m not talking specifically about Europe — when the lockdowns ease, when the social distancing measures ease, people sometimes interpret this as ‘OK, it’s over’,” Harris told a UN briefing in Geneva.

“It’s not over until there is no virus anywhere in the world,” she said. Harris, referring to US demonstrations since the killing of George Floyd 10 days ago.

To avoid infection, the WHO advised people to maintain a distance of at least 1 metre (3 feet), frequently wash hands and avoid touching their mouth, nose and eyes, Harris said.