Among blue-collar jobs, logistics has the highest function of demand

OLX People launched its first annual study on the blue-collar jobs industry, titled Blue Collar Jobs Digest 2020, as part of the OLX group — the customer marketplace for jobs, pre-owned cars and motorbikes, mobile phones, household items and real estate. Logistics remained the top job function for demand in blue-collar jobs, followed by sales and customer service.
Manufacturing remained stagnant between 2018 and 2019. With over 1.3 million monthly active users and over 426 active clients present across over 200 cities, the conversion ratio of selections made-to-jobs posted was 33.85 per cent in 2018, and more than doubled to 70 per cent in 2019. Industry estimates suggest the logistics sector will create employment for at least 3 million people by 2022, said OLX People.
