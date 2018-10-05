Amul's chocolate story through its new state-of-the-art factory in Anand

Quick quiz: What do Madagascar, Tanzania, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, the Ivory Coast and Peru have in common? Answer: They are the leading cocoa bean producers in the world. In India, they are also the names of varieties of dark chocolate launched by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), widely known as Amul. Their elegant, 125-gram packs have been catching the eye of consumers.

And why? Because these sophisticated chocolates cost just a third of broadly equivalent imported brands. Chocolate is not new for Amul. It is said that in the early 1970s cocoa ...