Amul, Santoor, Castrol join election frenzy ahead of 'pollitical spectacle'

Within days of the poll dates being announced for the 2019 Lok Sabha, the iconic Amul girl was on hoardings inking her finger, exhorting voters to turn up at the booth. The tagline read: ‘Pollitical Spectacle! Amul-Prime Candidate’.

Automotive lubricants maker Castrol leapt in with its own message, #NonStopDemocracy, asking young bikers to become ambassadors for the vote. And Wipro-owned soap brand Santoor intertwined its promise of ‘youthful skin’ with the social responsibility of casting one’s vote. It is election season and more and more brands are ...