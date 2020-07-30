Amul widens the brand pitch amid lockdown as it looks to reinvent itself

Even as many food and beverage (F&B) brands have struggled to locate their voice and supply chain during the lockdown, dairy major Amul, managed by Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has been on an accelerated treadmill of new product launches and brand extensions along with an uninterrupted advertising calendar.

From immunity boosting milk to Indian sweets, exotic chocolates and biscuits and most recently, a holy drink (panchamrit or the five-ingredient nectar) offered in temples and shrines during festivals, Amul has followed an aggressive media and launch ...