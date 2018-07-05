Amway eyes triple turnover to Rs 60 bn by 2025, says India CEO Budhraja

The country’s largest direct-selling firm is looking to triple its turnover to Rs 60 billion in seven years from Rs 18 billion now, on the back of its push into nutraceuticals, and digital channels markets.

The Rs 60-billion target will also take the local unit of the direct-seller into the top three after the and China, said Anshu Budhraja, chief executive officer of India.





Currently, India is the seventh-largest market for Key products here include the Nutrilite range of protein and vitamin supplements, Glister toothpaste, range of beauty and cosmetic products, and the Amway Queen cookware, Budhraja said over phone on Wednesday, which marked two decades of the firm’s operations in India.

currently derives 50 per cent of its revenue from its nutrition and wellness portfolio, and the other half from a cross-section of categories including beauty, personal care and home care. The push into nutraceuticals, led by a range of herbal supplements launched in January, is expected to take the contribution of its nutrition and wellness business to over half of its total top line over the next few years, said Budhraja.

“Our nutrition and wellness portfolio has a turnover of Rs 10 billion now, which we are looking to double by 2025. The herbal range should help in this regard, given that consumers are increasingly demanding more of these,” Budhraja said.