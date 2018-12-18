Amway India to invest Rs 200 million on digital platform from next year

India, the country’s largest direct selling company in FMCG sector, will ramp up its with an investment of about Rs 200 million.

The company will start investing from 2019. It plans to upgrade its website to global standard to drive more sales online. Presently, the online platform accounts for about 50 per cent of the company's turnover. India had posted Rs 17.85 billion turnover in calendar 2017.

“We have parked around Rs 200 million to upgrade our own website. The plan is to develop our website to a world class so that anybody who logs in there will have world class experience in terms of purchasing products. We are also looking at other options for digitally rich customers”, said Chandra Chakraborty, Vice-President (East),

He was here to launch the ‘Attitude Be Bright Herbals’ range which marked Amway India’s foray into the herbal skincare market. This skincare range from Amway consists of three products - a day cream, a night cream and a face wash.

With the launch of new products, the company is targeting the burgeoning Rs 20 billion herbal skincare market in India, which is growing at a healthy double-digit rate given the rising consumer demand for skin brightening and pollution protection skincare solutions.

“The new differentiated skincare range is indigenously developed for the Indian market and will further strengthen Amway’s presence in the entry-level premium beauty segment targeted at the youth”, said Anisha Sharma, Category Head (beauty & personal care)

aims to double the sales of its Attitude Herbals brand to Rs 450 million in the next three years.

“Attitude Be Bright Herbals follows the successful launch of Nutrilite Traditional Herbs range earlier this year, marking Amway’s entry into the herbal nutrition segment, which is soon expected to cross Rs one billion mark in sales by end of 2018”, the company noted in a statement.