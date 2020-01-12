An ex-Microsoft bigwig's mission: 10 million entrepreneurs by 2030

Sometime in December 2017, Ravi Venkatesan went for Vipassana (a form of meditation practiced in Buddhism). On the sixth day of the course, he realised that having had all the interesting jobs in the corporate world, he needed to really solve one of the country’s most pressing and hardest problems — creating employment for the youth.

A former corporate honcho, Venkatesan has directly and indirectly helped create jobs and contributed to growth in the economy in his own way. As the chairman of Microsoft India between January 2004 and September 2011, Venkatesan had helped ...