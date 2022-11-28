Interchange of Rs 17 at ATMs is not viable: Navroze Dastur of NCR Corp

The deployment of automated teller machines (ATMs) has peaked of late, and stands a shade under 260,000 units after a lull, post-demonetisation. But operational costs continue to affect deployment with the interchange being a sticking point. Navroze Dastur, regional vice-president (Asia Pacific) and managing director (India) of NCR Corporation, the world’s largest manufacturer of ATMs, spoke with Raghu Mohan on issues facing the industry. Edited excerpts: