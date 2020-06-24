Analysts cautious on Page Inds even as management view sounds comforting

Despite significantly weaker-than-expected March 2020 quarter (Q4) results, the stock of Page Industries (Page) – the Indian franchise of popular inner-wear brand ‘Jockey’ – surged 10.5 per cent in intra-day trades on Wednesday and is now around Rs 20,850 levels.

Though the Street had reacted negatively to the results on Tuesday given that the stock was down one per cent, strong management commentary has enthused investors. In Q4, Page’s net sales declined by 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 541.3 crore, and profit before tax was down 63 per cent ...