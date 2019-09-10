Analysts positive on Voltas despite slowdown, see growth in projects, ACs

Despite the downward bias and volatility in broader markets, Voltas has gained more than 12 per cent from its end-July lows. Analysts say, the company remains well placed for growth with the worst behind, and this is one reason driving up sentiment for Voltas.

For one, the company’s Electro Mechanical Projects and Services (EMPS) business, which has continued reporting regular improvement in profitability, has a strong order book. Recently, it bagged orders for tunnel ventilation system for Mumbai Metro worth about Rs 233 crore. The division’s order book stood at Rs ...