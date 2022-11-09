Analysts see a ray of hope for oil marketing firms after a difficult Q2

The public sector undertaking (PSU) (OMC) like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL; where ONGC holds controlling stake) had a difficult September quarter for the 2022-23 financial year (Q2FY23) contending with high international crude and and low gross refining margins or GRMs (Singapore). Although the Indian crude basket fell from an average of $109.5 per barrel in Q1FY23 to an average of $97.87 a barrel in Q2FY23, prices remained high in absolute terms. International remained very high.

