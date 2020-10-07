Anand Mahindra joins other investors to back robotics start-up Genrobotics

-
Genrobotics, a Kerala-based robotics company has raised Rs 2.5 crore in pre Series A round. The investors include existing investor Unicorn India Ventures, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who invested in his personal capacity, and SEA Fund.
Rashid K, Co-Founder & Director at Genrobotic Innovations, confirmed the development and said Mahindra has offered his full support in implementing Bandicoots in each and every corner of India for putting an end to this dehumanizing activity completely.
The company has been working with the union and state governments to eradicate manual scavenging.
Genrobotics Innovations has been incubated by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).
Genrobotics earned recognition for its product named Bandicoot, billed as the world’s first robotic scavenger that cleans manholes and helps stamp out manual scavenging.
The 50-kg pneumatic-powered and remote-controlled robot, which was developed in 2018 by fouryoung engineering graduates, can be sent down a manhole, where it would remove sewage by spreading its arm capable of 360-degree motion. Designedwith the help of Google launch pad, Bandicoot is easy to operate, equipped as it is with auser-friendly interface.
