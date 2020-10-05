UP plans vertical factory complexes to meet land crunch, promote start-ups

To overcome the scarcity of industrial land for new industries, and to promote start-ups, the government has planned to set up vertical or flatted factory complexes in key manufacturing hubs. In the first phase, such industrial complexes will be established in four districts viz. Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Agra and Lucknow for non-polluting industrial units.

UP additional chief secretary, MSME and export promotion, Navneet Sehgal has directed the nodal officials to prepare the respective detailed project reports of the four proposed vertical factory complexes for further action. In fact, the blueprint for the Agra flatted factory complex has already been prepared by the state micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) department.

The flatted factory concept is about an industrial building/complex of more than one storey. The building is subdivided into separately-occupied units used for manufacturing, assembly and associated storage functions.

The government had decided to adopt the unique flatted factory complex model following the stern directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take steps for providing land/space for the setting up of new industrial units.

Subsequently, the state prepared a policy to develop flatted factory complexes for non-polluting industries under the jurisdiction of various industrial development authorities. This is expected to address the tricky issue of land crunch, and high rates of industrial land in the prominent industrial areas of the state.

In the backdrop of the Covid-19 headwinds, the Adityanath government had in August, announced its new investment policy to give a fillip to the industrial sector. While, the new policy is aimed at boosting the existing and new industrial projects, it is also projected to position the state for the prospective global investors mulling to shift manufacturing bases out of China following the outbreak of pandemic and the US-China trade war.





Meanwhile, the proposed four-storey flatted factory project in Agra, spanning over 5 acres and costing the Rs 125 crore, will comprise 68 industrial units spread. The project was conceptualised on the basis of the feedback given by the local industrialists and entrepreneurs. Sehgal had earlier said the Agra project will allow the setting up of maximum industries within a limited space.

“Since the complex will be situated within the city, the goods would be easily supplied to the markets, while providing job opportunities to a large number of people”, he said.

The proposed Agra flatted factory complex will house the non-polluting plants manufacturing footwear, bicycle, hosiery, handloom, carpet, leather goods, electric lamp, embroidery, woolen clothes, tea packing, information technology, light engineering etc.

The proposed project is located in the vicinity of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, thus providing an easy connectivity to markets beyond Agra and UP as well. Besides, the complex will provide ample parking space and conference facilities for the entrepreneurs, exhibition arcade, food court, data centre etc.