Anand Mahindra to ban plastic bottles from boardrooms after Twitter advice

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday said he would ban plastic bottles from corporate boardrooms, after a Twitter user pointed them out in a photo of a meeting shared by him.
Mahindra replied to a woman who pointed out the plastic bottles at a boardroom meeting in the picture.
"I think the boardroom should have steel bottles instead of plastic bottles," she tweeted.
"Plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day," Mahindra responded.
Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day... https://t.co/RwZA4tWoRE— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2019
