And now, Ratan Tata moves SC against NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry

A day after moved the Supreme Court, Tata group patriarch, also joined issue and filed a petition in the top court appealing it to set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order which had restored former Tata group chairman, Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman and termed conversion of from public to private company as 'illegal'.

The Tata petition will be mentioned before the Chief Justice of India on Monday who will decide on the hearing date.

In his petition, Tata said the NCLAT judgement is based on a wrong premise that is owned by just two groups. “There has never been any relationship akin to a partnership. Cyrus Mistry was made the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons in a purely professional capacity and not as a representative of the SP Group,” he said in his petition. While the Mistry group owns 18.5 per cent stake in Tata Sons, Tata trusts own 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons - the holding company of the Tata group.

Tata said Mistry’s was reluctant to timely and meaningfully disassociate himself from his family business which was a condition precedent to his appointment as Chairman of Tata Sons. Mistry had concentrated power and authority in his own hands which alienated several senior leaders within the group and alienated group companies, Tata said.

In the infamous spat with DoCoMo and Tata, Mistry showed complete obstinacy and attempted to resist complying with the legal obligations further. Mistry was resisting paying out the arbitration money to Docomo after the Japanese telecom major asked the Tata to buy back its stake in the telecom company as per a previous agreement signed during Tata’s tenure. Docomo later won an award from an arbitration panel in London but Mistry was resisting paying the money. After Mistry was removed, Docomo was paid its dues, as per the court orders.

“This is not what the Tata Sons brand stands for. Quite to the contrary, honouring its commitments is one of Tata Sons’ highest virtues it takes great pride in. The spat with DoCoMo brought ill-repute and reputational losses to Tata Sons,” Tata said.

Tata said there are no 550 emails between him and Cyrus Mistry as mentioned in the judgement. These mails were between Chairman Emeritus and Chairman Cyrus Mistry and not by entities in Court

The entire case of oppression and prejudice is based entirely on words and statements contained in correspondence without there being an iota of evidence to buttress any actual loss/injury being caused to Tata Sons as a result of Mistry being forced to act on such interference/interdiction against his wishes, Tata said.

The NCLAT judgment mis-characterizes and spends considerable ink on discussing the Tata press statement while completely ignoring the email released by Mistry on October 25th 2016 and its contents.

The NCLAT order is very unfortunate and distressing that it was passed without providing any proper evidence and adverse remarks were against Tata who has spent more than half of his life in building the name of the Tata Sons and other Tata operating to one of the top global companies, the petition said.

The NCLAT judgment not only creates a wrong legal precedent which is vulnerable to being misused against several including public sector and government Besides, the judgment nowhere even attempts to discuss the factual and legal findings of NCLT and on what grounds was the judgment dated July 9, 2018 passed by the NCLT was set aside.

India’s biggest corporate feud started after Mistry was sacked by the Tata Sons board in October 2016, citing “incompetence”. Subsequently, Mistry family’s investment companies, which hold a 18.5 per cent stake in Tata Sons, moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, appealing against his dismissal, but lost the case. Later, Mistry companies moved the NCLAT, which on December 18 last year ordered Tata Sons to reinstate Mistry as executive chairman.