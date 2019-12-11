Andhra to raise Rs 10,000 cr in loans to meet discoms' payment obligations

government has mandated the AP Power Finance Corporation(APPFCL) to raise as much as Rs 10,000 crore at interest rates not exceeding 8.5 per cent to fund the discoms for meeting their payment obligations.

APPFCL acts as a nodal agency for raising the funds for state power utilities either by issuing bonds, or by taking loans from banks and financial institutions.

"The government has decided to extend guarantees for loans of up to Rs 10,000 crore - Rs 11,000 crore being raised by the corporation this year as discoms need money for payments towards power purchases among other things. We have already approached all the banks seeking for loans at under 8.5 per cent rate of interest," an APPFC official told Business Standard.

The corporation has decided to mobilise funds only in the form of loans this time as it was facing an unfavorable situation in the bond market with the potential investors asking for a return of as much as 11 per cent on power bonds, according to the official.

In 2018, the previous government headed by N raised Rs 2,000 crore for Amaravati capital city project by issuing 10-year bonds at a fixed interest rate of 10.32 per cent, attracting criticism from the then opposition parties regarding the cost.

But the loans did not seem an easy option for the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government when, acting on APPFCL's Rs 3000-crore loan application, the State Bank of India (SBI)'s Mumbai office raised questions about the government's repayment capability in the light of state finances being burdened by excess leverage and the pending power dues. However things started moving after SBI agreed to sanction the loan.

"Citing certain sanctioning limitations, SBI agreed to give Rs 1,500 crore to the corporation as against our request for an amount of Rs 3,000 crore loan, at 8.5 percent interest rate. With the government putting 8.5 percent rate of interest as an upper ceiling to avail the loans, we have written to all the banks seeking loans on a similar condition," the APPFCL official said.

The accumulated power dues amounting to Rs 20,000 crore, which include around Rs 3,000 crore dues to renewable energy producers, remained unpaid as the state government's efforts, either at raising the funds outside the budget or from the Centre by way of financial support towards the high cost renewable energy met with a little success.

Last month, state power minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy wrote a second letter to Union Power Minister R K Singh reiterating his government's demand that the Centre should take responsibility for the renewable energy integration costs claimed to be in the range of Rs 5,000 crore annually.

The financial situation of the AP is expected to deteriorate further owing to a widening revenue gap as projected by state discoms in their recent Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) filings for the year 2020--21.

The revenue gap is projected to increase by 45 per cent to Rs 12,439 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 8,900 crore in the current year even after an additional revenue of Rs 1373 crore is proposed to be raised by imposing tariff hike on government related services and local bodies. In the current year the state government has made a budget provision of Rs 6,500 crore towards power subsidy while still leaving a gap of around Rs 3,000 crore.

Discoms have earmarked Rs 12,439 crore for power purchases in the next financial year, an increase of 9.1 perc ent over the approved power purchase costs of Rs 11,402 crore this year, requiring an enhanced budgetary support from the state government.