Angel Broking IPO: Best suited for investors with high risk appetite

With a better acceptance for initial public offerings (IPOs) and a huge spurt in direct retail participation in the equity markets, the timing for Angel Broking to hit the floor is good. With over two decades of experience and a total revamp in business model, the IPO may entice believers of the ‘financialisation of savings’ theme.

Angel Broking holds a unique positioning in the broking space that isn’t very crowded among listed players but for some reasons hasn’t garnered much interest from investors. Operations With 72 per cent of its revenues from broking ...