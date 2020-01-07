JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Once a market leader, Samsung India lays off again in a tough market
Business Standard

Angel investment group invests $1 million in tea selling retail Chai Kings

Chai Kings, founded in 2016, is the Chennai's largest Chai Retail chain operating with 40 stores

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

How Duncans became a shadow of its former self

Angel investment group, The Chennai Angels (TCA) announced an investment of $1 million in tea selling retail chain Chai Kings, along with Hyderabad Angels and TiE India Angels.

Chai Kings, founded in 2016, is the Chennai's largest Chai Retail chain operating with 40 stores.

Jahabar Sadique, CEO of Chai Kings said that the company plans to enter Coimbatore, Bangalore and Hyderabad in the current year.

The company has set a target of 100 stores in 5 years. Apart from expansions, bulk of this funding will be utilised to strengthen its operations and supply chain management.
First Published: Tue, January 07 2020. 16:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU