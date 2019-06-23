Anil Ambani's Reliance Power starts process to sell coal mines in Indonesia

Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Power (RPower) has started the process to sell its coal mines in Indonesia and is expected to close the deal in few months, according to people in the know. The deal, if completed, is expected to fetch the financially troubled group $150-200 million. “The company has started the process and is in talks with potential buyers who may be interested in the mines for exports and domestic use,” said a person with direct knowledge of the development and did not wish to be identified.

A spokesperson for RPower declined to comment. This is not ...