promoted on Wednesday announced the completion of sale of its distribution business to Gautam Adani-led With this deal completion and other expected cash flows, Ambani stated would be a zero-debt company in the next one year’s time.

" will be a zero-debt company next year and a top-ended credit rated company,” said Anil Ambani, chairman for the group. The company pegged the total transaction value at Rs 188 billion. Ambani expects cash flows from this deal and regulatory assets, expected proceeds from won arbitration cases worth Rs 60 billion. Another Rs 80 billion is expected from arbitration cases were the final outcome is yet to be decided will help the company turn debt free next year.

In its statement, added, “ has reduced debt liabilities by Rs 138 billion from the deal proceeds. Regulatory Assets under Approval of Rs 50 billion will flow entirely to Reliance Infrastructure making the company debt-free in 2019. “





The deal includes Reliance Infrastructure’s integrated business of Generation, Transmission and Retail Electricity Distribution. The integrated business includes the Power Generation units based at Dahanu, across & Maharashtra and the Retail network in suburbs. The two had announced the deal in December last year.

In a separate press statement, added the acquisition shall be housed in Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd, a newly formed entity & a subsidiary of The deal marks the Adani group’s entry into electricity distribution.