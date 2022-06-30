Ankiti Bose steps down from Zilingo board, was fired from firm in May

Ankiti Bose, co-founder and former of Zilingo, has stepped down as director of the . She was ousted from the in May this year.

"Given the current circumstances, and due to the opacity of information to me as a board member and a shareholder, I resign forthwith from all directorships I hold with Zilingo’s holding and any of its subsidiaries," she said in a post.

too confirmed Bose' resignation. In an email statement they said: "The Company has accepted Ms Ankiti's resignation from her directorship positions, and is saddened to note that inaccurate claims have been made in the media of concealing relevant information from Zilingo's Directors. The company continues to evaluate and actively pursue all real and credible options for the business."

Bose was fired from the Singapore-based B2B e-commerce startup company on May 20 on grounds of financial irregularities. According to media reports earlier this month, Bose and co-founder Dhruv Kapoor have come together for a management buyout.