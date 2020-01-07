Ansal Housing reports 'default' on loans worth Rs 315.63 crore

-
Realty firm Ansal Housing on Tuesday said it has defaulted on loans worth Rs 315.63 crore.
In a regulatory filing, the company informed that its total loan amount outstanding from banks and financial institutions stood at Rs 498.57 crore as on December 31.
"Of the total amount outstanding, amount of default as on date (i.e 31-12-2019) is Rs 315.63 crore," it added.
The comapny said it has made "relevant disclosures of default on payment of interest/repayment of principal amount on loans from banks/ financial institutions and unlisted debt securities for the quarter ended 31st December, 2019..." as per Sebi guidelines.
Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity, including short-term and long-term debt stood at Rs 691.04 crore.
