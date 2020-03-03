Antony Waste Handling Cell raises Rs 61 crore from anchor investors

-
Antony Waste Handling Cell has allotted shares worth Rs 61 crore to three anchor investors ahead of its IPO.
The investors include Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Vantage Equity Fund and 238 Plan Associates. The waste management firm’s Rs 200-crore IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday and closes on Friday. The share sale issue comprises of Rs 35 crore of fresh fund raising and Rs 171 crore of secondary share sale.
Equirus Capital is the investment bank handling the IPO.
