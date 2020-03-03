JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Mid-tier IT companies may do better than larger peers, say analysts
Business Standard

Antony Waste Handling Cell raises Rs 61 crore from anchor investors

The investors include Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Vantage Equity Fund and 238 Plan Associates

BS Reporter 

IPOs, funding
Equirus Capital is the investment bank handling the IPO.

Antony Waste Handling Cell has allotted shares worth Rs 61 crore to three anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

The investors include Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Vantage Equity Fund and 238 Plan Associates. The waste management firm’s Rs 200-crore IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday and closes on Friday. The share sale issue comprises of Rs 35 crore of fresh fund raising and Rs 171 crore of secondary share sale.

Equirus Capital is the investment bank handling the IPO.
First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 22:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU