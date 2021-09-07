Aon Survey projects 9.4% avg salary increment in 2022, up from 8.8% in 2021

Hinting at a resurgence in the job market, leading global professional services firm Aon plc's latest Increase Survey in India has projected a 9.4 per cent average annual hike in 2022, up from 8.8 per cent in 2021.

Covering 1300 across 39 sectors, the survey has not only found that more are willing to make increments but also that a lesser number of are willing to offer no increments at all.

Talking about the findings, Roopank Chaudhary, partner in Aon’s human capital business said that as against nearly 37 per cent of companies offering 8-10 per cent in 2021, the projections for 2022 stand at 43 per cent for the bracket. Similarly, as against 20.4 per cent of companies offering 10 per cent in 2021, the projections for 2022 stand at 24.7 per cent.

On the other hand, the share of companies making zero salary increments and 0-5 per cent fell from 2.5 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively in 2021 to projections of 1.1 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively in 2022. Similarly, lesser companies are willing to offer salary hikes in the 5-8 per cent bracket at 26.7 per cent projected for 2022, down from 33 per cent in 2021.

The top three sectors with the highest salary increase projected for 2022 for India are technology, e-commerce and IT-enabled services. The sectors with the lowest salary increase projected for 2022 are hospitality, engineering services and energy. While Hi-tech and IT is projected to offer salary hikes in the range of 11.2 per cent in 2022, followed by professional services (10.6 per cent), e-commerce (10.6), ITeS (9.6 per cent) and lifesciences & pharma (9.3 per cent), sectors like cement, energy and engineering design services are projected to offer 7.8-7.7 per cent increment.

According to Chaudhary, despite another wave of Covid-19 hitting the nation hard, Indian organizations have displayed resilience in riding through the tough times.

While pandemic risk in India continues, the business sentiment and salary projections for 2022 revealed that employers were building for growth and were much better prepared than in 2020.

"Most Indian organizations, across traditional and non-traditional sectors, are making investments in digital capabilities to sustain the growth momentum and disrupt their industries. Employees with digital and technological skills are the most successful in 2021, as we see the highest salary increase for employees with these skills across sectors. We expect that this trend will intensify over time, as organizations have an increased need for this talent to transform their business models and build resilient workforces," he added.

At a time when more employers and employees are looking to return to office after the pandemic forced work from home (WFH) and remote working, the survey also found Covid-19 statistics and employee vaccination as leading factors in determining the strategy. While 84 per cent of respondents voted for Covid-19 statistics, 69 per cent were looking at employee vaccination followed by only 46 per cent factoring employee preferences while deciding 'return to office' strategies.

On the other, five measures being considered as part of their preparation for third wave include focusing on aggressive vaccination drives, re-evaluating plans around return to premises, relooking at talent management policies to facilitate prolonged working in a virtual environment, assessing the likely business scenarios and potential impact on rewards budgets, and investing in collaboration and productivity tools.

The survey also found a high double digit attrition rate of overall 20 per cent along with voluntary attrition at 15.4 per cent.

Commenting on the trends, Chaudhary said, "The pandemic has accelerated the digital journey for organizations. This led to an unprecedented war for digital talent in the short term and is driving up salary increase budgets, attrition numbers across sectors. Businesses will have to redefine their talent strategies to keep pace with the war for talent."