Business Standard

AP Moller-Maersk takes up 200,000 sq ft on lease in Godrej property

Rent amount not disclosed, logistics firm brings seven business units from four different locations under one roof at Godrej Two

AP Moller-Maersk | Godrej

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Global logistics firm AP Moller–Maersk has taken 200,000 sq ft of office space from Godrej Fund Management, the private equity arm of Godrej group, in Vikhroli area of Mumbai. The space has been leased in commercial project Godrej Two at Vikhroli, the company said in a statement.

Both companies did not disclose the rent to be paid by AP Moller-Maersk.

The project is the first of its development assets under GFM's Godrej Build to Core–I (GBTC-I) programme, and is jointly owned along with Godrej Properties.

A P Moller–Maersk has brought its seven business units from four different locations under one roof at Godrej Two.

Maersk will initially occupy around 140,000 sq ft with an option to take additional space, following which the total space occupied would be about 200,000 sq ft.

An estimated 1,100 employees will work at the new office, once this is ready towards the end of 2020.
First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 19:59 IST

