apna.co cites report, claims highest absolute growth by downloads in 2021

Powering several professionals and businesses since 2019, apna.co, a leading job and professional networking platform said it became India’s biggest ‘breakout app’ in the business category last year, referring to a recent report by mobile data and analytics platform App Annie.

apna.com achieved the highest absolute growth by downloads in 2021, reveals the report by the mobile app analytics firm.

The State of Mobile 2022 report highlights job-seeking to be among the top category for mobile users around the world. As per the report, apna achieved 17.8 million more downloads in 2021 than it did in 2020. The platform is the most downloaded app globally after Whatsapp Business in the business category.

Job search and professional networking in India have been triggered by the pandemic with millions of professionals losing their source of livelihood in the last two years. As a result, the search for hyperlocal jobs, building professional networks, and upskilling became a priority. During this period, apna played a significant role in connecting the rising workforce of India with various opportunities around them.

In 2021 alone apna enabled more than 250 million interviews and professional conversations. The platform also expanded its presence to 50 plus cities in India. On average, apna users spent more than 1.2 million hours per week (all users combined) on the platform looking for jobs, engaging in peer-to-peer professional conversations, creating content, and building their networks.

"Our success comes from a laser-sharp focus on building a platform that enables job seekers to enhance their livelihoods. Keeping our users at the heart of our innovations, apna has been leveraging technology to positively impact millions of lives in India,” said Nirmit Parikh, CEO, and Founder, apna. “We are creating a disruptive platform for the rising workforce that not only focuses on helping users find hyperlocal job opportunities but also supports them in unlocking their professional potential through networking.”

At present, apna has more than 22 million users, 2,00,000 plus employer partners and has been enabling 18 million interviews and 35 million professional conversations monthly. apna is only available on android right now, but will be launched on IOS soon.