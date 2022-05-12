ApnaKlub raises $10 mn in series A funding round from Tiger Global

ApnaKlub, an platform for low population density markets, has raised $10 million in its Series A from . This follows the $4 million round they raised from Sequoia India’s Surge, Blume Ventures, Whiteboard Capital and Flourish Ventures in August 2021.

ApnaKlub focuses on social sellers and kirana-store owners from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. With ApnaKlub users can digitise their business as a rural wholesaler or expand their business as a shopkeeper. The will be used to deepen infrastructure in key states, expand the platform from 5000 to 20,000 partners and build out the credit product.

ApnaKlub was incubated with Whiteboard Capital in 2020 by Shruti and Manish who come with complementary backgrounds across product, strategy and distribution.

“ApnaKlub helps retailers and traders in Tier 2 and 3 cities of India to leverage their collective demand and geographic presence, into a flourishing retail business, which provides greater consumer choice and delight, by providing access to a wider range of products at comparable margins, as well as better credit and logistics terms than status quo,” said Shruti, co-founder & CEO, ApnaKlub.

"Indian CPG retail is a $100 Billion opportunity and kirana stores own the majority of current distribution channels. ApnaKlub is arming retailers and brands with the digital supply chain and credit tools to win across online and offline channels. Shruti and Manish have built a rapidly growing platform based on deep customer insights," said John Curtius, partner at .

ApnaKlub allows anyone with a smartphone and a highly entrepreneurial drive to earn supplemental income by aggregating demand and supplying goods to retail (kirana) stores in their local community. ApnaKlub takes care of order aggregation, transport, inventory handling and provides a zero capital model.

"ApnaKlub brings the convenience of digital supply to tier 2 & tier 3 smartphone users. It also creates opportunities for regional brands to list their products and earn better by reaching a wider audience across India," Manish, co-founder and COO, ApnaKlub, said.

This is a $100 billion consumption market and ApnaKlub’s approach addresses the pain points of 40 per cent of the market. With ApnaKlub, wholesalers increase profits and sales volumes by winning over a large share of their customer’s wallet and get access to over 1000 SKUs. New wholesalers get training, inside knowledge of the market and a zero money investment model.

"ApnaKlub has been reimagining the supply chain for the rural and semi urban population. Over the last 18 months the growth and traction is testimony to the gap that exists in the market and a formidable business model framework has been laid out. The additional capital raise allows the company to further expand its footprint and create a unique supply chain that’s relevant to the growing needs of Bharat. Shruti & Manish as founders bring a strong understanding of the markets through their past experiences and unique insights in the supply chain of India 2 and 3," said Ashish Fafadia, partner at Blume Ventures.

“As partners with the ApnaKlub team since inception of the business, we have been lucky to witness the amazing business growth achieved by the team with a strong focus on unit profitability. We are excited for the future as Shruti and Manish lead the business to greater heights”, said Anshu Prasher, general partner at Whiteboard Capital.